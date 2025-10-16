Two-day open house from 18th at Frere Hall: ‘Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047’ formally launched

KARACHI: To improve the urban, administrative, and environmental future of Karachi, the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 has been formally launched.

This initiative aims at providing a comprehensive and sustainable development framework for Karachi by the time Pakistan celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2047.

While briefing to Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Jan Siddiqui stated, “The objective of this strategic regional plan is to ensure integrated, coherent, and long-term urban development, addressing the challenges posed by the city’s rapidly growing population — which has already exceeded 21 million and is expected to double in the next two decades.”

Under the supervision of the Government of Sindh, the KDA is organising a two-day Open House Exhibition to engage the public and share information about the plan. The event, scheduled for October 18 and 19, will take place at Frere Hall, Karachi, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Open House aims at giving citizens an opportunity to directly interact with planners and experts, share their opinions, and contribute ideas to shape Karachi’s future. Participants will be invited to provide feedback, concerns, and suggestions, which will be considered during the finalization of the plan.

The team of experts includes senior consultants in urban planning, infrastructure development, environmental protection, and sustainability.

To ensure transparency and accessibility, a dedicated official website – www.gkrp2047.com – has been launched, along with social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Threads under the handle @gkrp2047. The website contains detailed information about the project’s progress, upcoming phases, and public consultation sessions. Citizens can also share their feedback online through a digital form.

The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 will replace the outdated Karachi Strategic Development Plan 2020 and is being developed under the supervision of the Sindh Government and KDA, in collaboration with several renowned local and international consulting firms, including Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners), Asian Consulting Engineers (Pvt) Ltd, and Averon Consultants. These firms bring extensive expertise in regional planning, environmental studies, and sustainable development.

The plan’s goals include; integrated development across all regions of Karachi, long-term solutions for traffic, housing, water, waste management, and environmental issues, economic and social uplift of citizens, protection and efficient use of natural resources and climate adaptation strategies.

The implementation timeline for the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 spans 31 months, with completion expected by June 2027. Throughout this period, public consultations, stakeholder meetings, and technical analyses will continue.

The Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 represents not just an urban project but a symbol of partnership, progress, and hope for the people of Karachi.

