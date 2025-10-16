Afghan border closure: PABC warns of potential sales impact

KARACHI: Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) has formally informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and its stakeholders that the complete closure of all Pak-Afghan border crossings for commercial activities poses a potential risk to the company’s sales performance in the region.

In a disclosure made on Wednesday, the company stated that the closure is due to current tensions and hostilities along the border.

PABC highlighted that its established trade connections with partners in Afghanistan and Central Asia are an integral part of its diverse sales activities. The company warned that if the border closure persists, it may present some considerations for its sales performance in these areas.

The company affirmed that it is attentively following the situation, maintaining a focus on upholding the trust and expectations of our shareholders and clients.

