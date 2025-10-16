NADRA, NUST enter into strategic partnership

LAHORE: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing technology innovation, strengthening cyber security and nurturing Pakistan’s future talent, reliable sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at NUST, formalizes a shared commitment to jointly pursue initiatives that accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation. Through this collaboration, NUST and NADRA will work together in applied research, technology development, capacity building and knowledge exchange to address emerging challenges in cyber security and data systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025