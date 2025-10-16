BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Lahore Test: Pakistan beat WTC Champions South Africa by 93 runs

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Pakistan beat ICC World Test Champions South Africa by 93 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The victory also brought an end to South Africa’s streak of 10 consecutive Test wins.

Chasing 277 for victory, South Africa were bowled out for 183 in their second innings.

Pakistan’s spinners once again played a decisive role, with Noman Ali and Sajid Khan sharing six wickets before Shaheen Shah Afridi wrapped up the innings with a fiery spell of fast bowling. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of four wickets.

Resuming their innings at 51 for two, South Africa lost Tony de Zorzi (16, 47b) in the first over of the day, with Shaheen making the early breakthrough. Tristan Stubbs followed soon after, dismissed by Noman for two.

Batting at number six, Dewald Brevis offered resistance with a run-a-ball 54, hitting six fours and two sixes. However, Noman struck again to dismiss Brevis in the 42nd over, completing his 10th wicket in the match.

Before lunch, Ryan Rickelton (45), who scored 71 runs in the first innings, was removed by Sajid Khan, as South Africa were six for 134 in 46.2 overs.

In the afternoon session, Sajid trapped Senuran Muthuswamy (6, 14b) leg-before, while Shaheen accounted for Kyle Verreynne (19, 48b, 1x4), Prenelan Subrayen (8, 8b, 1x4) and Kagiso Rabada (0, 2b) in quick succession. The effort sealed Pakistan’s third consecutive Test victory over South Africa at home.

Noman, who returned match figures of 10 for 191, was named player of the match for his outstanding all-round bowling display.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20th October.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on clinching remarkable victory in the first Test match of their series against South Africa.

She appreciated outstanding performance of national test cricketers, and lauded their teamwork and determination. She especially commended the contributions of bowlers Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and other players who played pivotal roles in achieving this remarkable victory. She expressed pride in the team’s excellent performance, adding that this outstanding victory is a testament to abundance of talent and potential of Pakistan’s cricketing youth.

