BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

‘Uninterrupted sugar supply is govt’s top priority’

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid reaffirmed that all possible measures will be ensured for the promotion and facilitation of the sugar industry.

She was speaking to a delegation of the Sugar Mills Association which called on her the other day. The meeting was attended by Chairman Sugar Mills Association (Federal) Zaka Ashraf and Punjab Chairman Mian Aslam.

The office-bearers of the Sugar Mills Association apprised the secretary of the challenges faced by the industry and presented recommendations regarding the upcoming crushing season. The Association requested to commence the crushing season at the end of November instead of November 01.

Dr. Kiran Khurshid assured the delegation of full cooperation and stated that the federal government would be informed about the Association’s recommendations. She emphasized that uninterrupted sugar supply in the open market and sale at government-fixed prices remain the department’s top priority. The delegation members expressed the hope that their recommendations regarding the start of the crushing season would be given due consideration.

Dr Kiran Khurshid reaffirmed that all possible measures will be ensured for the promotion and facilitation of the sugar industry. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary (Operations) Khalid Bashir, Deputy Secretary, and officers from the Cane Commissioner’s Department.

Meanwhile, the food department has also initiated a strict crackdown against employees found guilty of embezzlement, false reporting, and incompetence in official documents. Dr. Khurshid has issued show-cause notices to six officers of the food department.

According to the spokesperson of the price control department, the inquiry was initiated on the recommendations of DG Food Punjab Amjad Hafeez. The former district food controller Sialkot and his staff have been served show-cause notices. Investigations revealed that incorrect wheat stock data was entered in the records of the Sialkot office. Former District Food Controller Sialkot Tanveer Haider has been accused of failing to update stock records and violating verification procedures.

Additionally, Head Clerk Muhammad Yasin and Senior Clerk Ihsan-ul-Haq were found negligent in sending the updated wheat stock report. Foodgrain Inspectors Muhammad Shafiq and Muhammad Imran from Sambrial PR Center were found guilty of providing false stock figures.

In this regard, the Deputy Secretary (Operations) has been appointed as the authorized officer to conduct the proceedings, and the concerned officials have been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sugar sugar industry Sugar Mills Association sugar supply Zaka Ashraf

Comments

200 characters

‘Uninterrupted sugar supply is govt’s top priority’

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories