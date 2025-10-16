‘Uninterrupted sugar supply is govt’s top priority’

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid reaffirmed that all possible measures will be ensured for the promotion and facilitation of the sugar industry.

She was speaking to a delegation of the Sugar Mills Association which called on her the other day. The meeting was attended by Chairman Sugar Mills Association (Federal) Zaka Ashraf and Punjab Chairman Mian Aslam.

The office-bearers of the Sugar Mills Association apprised the secretary of the challenges faced by the industry and presented recommendations regarding the upcoming crushing season. The Association requested to commence the crushing season at the end of November instead of November 01.

Dr. Kiran Khurshid assured the delegation of full cooperation and stated that the federal government would be informed about the Association’s recommendations. She emphasized that uninterrupted sugar supply in the open market and sale at government-fixed prices remain the department’s top priority. The delegation members expressed the hope that their recommendations regarding the start of the crushing season would be given due consideration.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary (Operations) Khalid Bashir, Deputy Secretary, and officers from the Cane Commissioner's Department.

Meanwhile, the food department has also initiated a strict crackdown against employees found guilty of embezzlement, false reporting, and incompetence in official documents. Dr. Khurshid has issued show-cause notices to six officers of the food department.

According to the spokesperson of the price control department, the inquiry was initiated on the recommendations of DG Food Punjab Amjad Hafeez. The former district food controller Sialkot and his staff have been served show-cause notices. Investigations revealed that incorrect wheat stock data was entered in the records of the Sialkot office. Former District Food Controller Sialkot Tanveer Haider has been accused of failing to update stock records and violating verification procedures.

Additionally, Head Clerk Muhammad Yasin and Senior Clerk Ihsan-ul-Haq were found negligent in sending the updated wheat stock report. Foodgrain Inspectors Muhammad Shafiq and Muhammad Imran from Sambrial PR Center were found guilty of providing false stock figures.

In this regard, the Deputy Secretary (Operations) has been appointed as the authorized officer to conduct the proceedings, and the concerned officials have been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days.

