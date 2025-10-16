BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Madagascar adjusts to military rule after colonel seizes power

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ANTANANARIVO (Madagascar): Madagascar braced for a new era of military rule Wednesday, a day after an elite army unit seized power following President Andry Rajoelina’s impeachment and pledged elections in less than two years.

The CAPSAT military contingent assumed power Tuesday moments after parliamentarians voted overwhelmingly to impeach Rajoelina, who appeared to have fled the island nation as soldiers joined weeks of street protests at the weekend.

The capital Antananarivo was calm early Wednesday but there was some uncertainty about what to expect next with international bodies expressing concern.

CAPSAT commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the new de facto president of the impoverished country, told reporters Tuesday the transition would take under two years and include the restructuring of major institutions.

It would be overseen by a committee of officers from the army, gendarmerie and police.

Randrianirina pledged elections in 18 to 24 months and said the committee would seek a “consensus prime minister” to form a new government.

The constitutional court validated his authority after accepting the vote against Rajoelina.

Randrianirina had long been a vocal critic of Rajoelina’s administration and was reportedly imprisoned for several months from November 2023 for inciting military mutiny with a view to a coup.

The presidency denounced “a clear act of attempted coup” and insisted that Rajoelina, whose whereabouts were unknown and who was last seen in public a week ago, “remains fully in office”.

The United Nations said Tuesday it was waiting for “the dust to settle” but it would be “concerned about any unconstitutional change of power”.

The security body of regional SADC grouping — of which Rajoelina was holding the rotating presidency — said it was “particularly alarmed by reports of an attempted coup d’etat”.

“The military leaders who have seized power should respect and protect the rights of all Malagasy people,” the Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The youth-led movement that initiated the protests on September 25 over lack of water and energy welcomed the intervention of Randrianirina.

Rajoelina, re-elected in disputed polls in 2023, came to power in a 2009 military-backed coup that was denounced by the international community which froze foreign aid and investment for nearly four years.

Andry Rajoelina CAPSAT military

Comments

200 characters

Madagascar adjusts to military rule after colonel seizes power

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories