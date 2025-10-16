Customs trying to auction off 200 tons of contaminated betel nuts

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Appraisement West is allegedly attempting to auction over 200 tons of contaminated betel nuts that were twice declared unfit for human consumption.

According to the documents reviewed by BR, the betel nuts, imported in 2023 and confiscated at Karachi ports for two years, were initially rejected for clearance after laboratory tests detected dangerous levels of aflatoxin, a toxic substance produced by certain fungi.

Following the first rejection, the importer obtained a court order allowing samples to be retested on November 10, 2023. However, the second laboratory examination confirmed the same aflatoxin levels, again deeming the consignment “Not Fit for Human Consumption,” according to official documents.

Despite the double rejection, senior officers at the Collectorate of Appraisement West allegedly sent samples for a third round of testing to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) laboratory after two years, bypassing established procedures, sources familiar with the matter told the reporter.

Under the legal procedures, the Customs department has no authority to directly submit samples for testing and must instead refer such cases to the Department of Plant Protection (DPP).

A courier slip obtained by Business Recorder reportedly shows a customs official personally booked the parcel, with the importer paying the PKR 20,000 testing fee through a private bank cheque. “Lab test reports are being manipulated to clear health-hazardous betel nuts,” customs sources said on condition of anonymity. “The samples were sent for re-testing to meet requirements for auctioning the goods.”

While auctioning goods (not edible) placed at ports for extended periods is standard practice. However, edible items declared hazardous twice should not be eligible for such disposal methods, sources said. “Authority should look into the matter and take responsible persons to task to avoid reaching such hazardous goods into markets for human consumption,” sources added.

When approached, customs officials refused to meet the reporter for comments.

