BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Multi-product Shariah-compliant: DIB, Fauree Tech launch first digital supply chain finance platform

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has partnered with Fauree Tech (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s pioneering digital supply chain finance platform, to launch the nation’s first-ever multi-product, fully Shariah-compliant Digital Supply Chain Finance (DSCF) platform.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations. Dubai Islamic Bank was represented by Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Chief Executive Officer; Mujahid Zuberi, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking; and Zaka Ur Rehman, Chief Digital Officer. Fauree Tech was represented by Azhar Tasadduq, Chief Executive Officer; Suhaib Dar Director & Chief Business Officer; and Ezaaz Waseem, Head of Projects.

Through this collaboration, DIB and Fauree will introduce a comprehensive suite of Islamic supply chain finance products, including Tijarah Finance and the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) for indirect exporters. The platform will enable corporates, suppliers, and distributors to access fast, transparent, and fully digital financing solutions aligned with Shariah principles and the State Bank of Pakistan’s regulatory framework. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said that “supply chain financing is an important focus area for DIB. This partnership with Fauree reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation and expanding access to Shariah-compliant supply chain financing solutions for corporates and SMEs.”

“Enabling more financing for SMEs is necessary to support economic growth in Pakistan. Through such collaboration, we aim to deliver innovative financial solutions to unlock value for our customers and our shareholders,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DIBPL Fauree Tech (Pvt) Ltd digital supply chain

Comments

200 characters

Multi-product Shariah-compliant: DIB, Fauree Tech launch first digital supply chain finance platform

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories