Multi-product Shariah-compliant: DIB, Fauree Tech launch first digital supply chain finance platform

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has partnered with Fauree Tech (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s pioneering digital supply chain finance platform, to launch the nation’s first-ever multi-product, fully Shariah-compliant Digital Supply Chain Finance (DSCF) platform.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations. Dubai Islamic Bank was represented by Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Chief Executive Officer; Mujahid Zuberi, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking; and Zaka Ur Rehman, Chief Digital Officer. Fauree Tech was represented by Azhar Tasadduq, Chief Executive Officer; Suhaib Dar Director & Chief Business Officer; and Ezaaz Waseem, Head of Projects.

Through this collaboration, DIB and Fauree will introduce a comprehensive suite of Islamic supply chain finance products, including Tijarah Finance and the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) for indirect exporters. The platform will enable corporates, suppliers, and distributors to access fast, transparent, and fully digital financing solutions aligned with Shariah principles and the State Bank of Pakistan’s regulatory framework. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said that “supply chain financing is an important focus area for DIB. This partnership with Fauree reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation and expanding access to Shariah-compliant supply chain financing solutions for corporates and SMEs.”

“Enabling more financing for SMEs is necessary to support economic growth in Pakistan. Through such collaboration, we aim to deliver innovative financial solutions to unlock value for our customers and our shareholders,” he added.

