BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 09:02pm

WASHINGTON: A leading expert on U.S.-India relations who has advised successive U.S. administrations has been arrested and charged with unlawful retention of national defense information, including over a thousand pages of top secret and secret documents at his home, court documents showed.

Ashley Tellis, 64, who served on the National Security Council of former Republican President George W. Bush and is listed in an FBI court affidavit as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor, was arrested at the weekend and charged on Monday, the documents seen on Tuesday showed.

Tellis is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank.

A State Department official confirmed that Tellis was arrested on Saturday, but declined to comment further. A Pentagon official said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Carnegie did not immediately respond and Tellis could not immediately be reached. His lawyer was not listed in the court documents and was not immediately known.

Trump administration officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, have vowed to prosecute individuals who mishandle classified information.

The FBI affidavit accompanying the charge document said that in September and October this year Tellis entered Defense and State Department buildings and was observed accessing and printing classified documents, including about military aircraft capabilities, and leaving by car with a leather briefcase or bag.

The affidavit said a search of Tellis’ residence in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday uncovered over a thousand pages of classified documents with top secret and secret markings.

The affidavit also said Tellis had met Chinese government officials on multiple occasions over the past several years. The meetings included a September 15 dinner at a restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia, at which it said Tellis arrived with a manila envelope, which he did not appear to have when he left.

The affidavit said that due to his employment with the State Department and Pentagon Tellis possessed a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information.

A Justice Department statement said that if convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens.”

India US

Comments

200 characters

US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 31

President, army chief review security situation amid Afghan border tensions

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2bn disbursement

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Pakistani passport ranks 4th worst in world for fifth consecutive year

KSE-100 Index closes marginally higher after volatile trading

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan conducts airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Afghan and Pakistan officials say

Read more stories