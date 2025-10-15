BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tanveer calls for adoption of FPCCI’s ‘district economy’ model to boost inclusive growth

Press Release Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 08:14pm

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) leader S. M. Tanveer has urged policymakers and stakeholders to adopt the FPCCI’s “District Economy” model to promote a more decentralised and inclusive economic framework across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tanveer said the initiative aims to devolve economic decision-making to the district level, empowering local communities and unlocking untapped regional potential.

“By doing so, we can unlock the true potential of our nation and build a more prosperous and equitable society for all citizens,” he said.

Explaining the concept, the FPCCI leader noted that Pakistan’s economy has long suffered from centralised decision-making, which has “stifled local innovation, hindered entrepreneurship, and widened regional disparities.”

The District Economy model, he said, would empower local governments to take charge of their economic priorities and facilitate business-friendly environments at the grassroots level.

Drawing a comparison with global trends, Tanveer highlighted the widening gap between Pakistan’s GDP, roughly $411 billion, and the personal wealth of leading global entrepreneurs.

“Elon Musk’s projected net worth stands at about $500 billion in 2025, which clearly shows how far we are lagging due to over-centralisation of powers and resources,” he remarked.

Tanveer said devolving powers and resources to the district level could help generate employment, stimulate entrepreneurship, improve fiscal management, and reduce economic disparities among regions.

“The District Economy concept is a game-changer for Pakistan,” he stressed, adding that it would encourage innovation, increase tax revenues, and contribute to balanced and sustainable growth.

FPCCI Pakistan's economy SM Tanveer district economy

Comments

200 characters

Tanveer calls for adoption of FPCCI’s ‘district economy’ model to boost inclusive growth

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 31

President, army chief review security situation amid Afghan border tensions

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for $1.2bn disbursement

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Pakistani passport ranks 4th worst in world for fifth consecutive year

KSE-100 Index closes marginally higher after volatile trading

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan conducts airstrike in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Afghan and Pakistan officials say

Read more stories