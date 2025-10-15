BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Markets

TSX hits record high on mining gains, Fed rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 07:30pm

Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading the advance, buoyed by renewed U.S. rate cut optimism and robust earnings from major U.S. banks that signaled strength in the financial sector.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.4% at 30,776.09 points, eclipsing the record intraday high it reached on October 6.

Gains were broad-based, with all major sectors trading in positive territory.

Information technology stocks surged 2.2%, following upbeat third-quarter results from ASML, the world’s largest supplier of computer chip-making equipment.

Meanwhile, safe-haven gold broke through $4,200 an ounce for the first time to extend its record-breaking run, helping lift materials stocks 2.3%.

Strong earnings from U.S. banking giants set an encouraging tone for Canadian lenders, lifting heavyweight financial stocks 0.9%.

“We are seeing the major banks in the U.S. reporting fantastic numbers, and there is no reason to believe Canadian banks will not report good numbers next month,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Market sentiment also received a boost from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish-leaning comments on Tuesday, which refocused attention on growing expectations for rate cuts.

Traders are now pricing in a quarter-point cut at the Fed’s October 28-29 meeting, followed by another reduction in December, according to data compiled by LSEG.

“Lower interest rates help markets, period,” Small said. “The reality is that Canadian equities are heavily influenced by U.S. monetary policy and economic stimulus.”

The Bank of Canada will announce its rate decision on October 29, with markets assigning a 60% probability to a 25-basis-point cut. Those odds have diminished considerably after Friday’s unexpectedly strong employment report.

TSX Canada's main stock index

