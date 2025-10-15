BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Aditya Birla’s fashion unit to open Galeries Lafayette store in India’s Delhi

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said on Wednesday that French luxury retailer Galeries Lafayette will open a department store in India’s capital city of Delhi, as part of its existing partnership with the Indian retailer.

The retail and fashion unit of Aditya Birla group, which competes with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail, also has exclusive tie-ups with other luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry in India.

The Galeries Lafayette store will house more than 250 luxury and designer brands from across the globe and add to Aditya Birla group’s sprawling portfolio as it bets on India’s growing luxury market.

“Our target is to at least be in four of the top Indian six cities in next three years. It will always be large-format stores in the Indian context,” said R. Satyajit, CEO International Brands at ABFRL.

There are also plans to launch an online platform for Galeries Lafayette in the country, he added.

ABFRL Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

