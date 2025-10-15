BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 04:18pm

Pakistan is entering a pivotal phase of economic transformation driven by structural reforms and an export-led growth strategy, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

Aurangzeb, currently in Washington DC to attend the 2025 World Bank Group - IMF Annual Meetings, held an interview with the US media outlet to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) engagement and the country’s emerging export-led growth strategy.

During the interview, the finance minister underlined the steady progress Pakistan has made toward macroeconomic stability over the past year, emphasizing improvements across key indicators including currency stability, foreign exchange reserves, inflation, and policy rate alignment. He noted that the recent upgrades by all three major global rating agencies validate the country’s economic trajectory and reform agenda.

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Aurangzeb stated that Pakistan’s current reform drive is rooted in a balanced approach that links macroeconomic stability with deep structural transformation.

“Macroeconomic stability and structural reforms must go hand in hand,” he said, citing ongoing efforts in taxation, energy, state-owned enterprise restructuring, and public finance as integral to this agenda.

Discussing the next phase of Pakistan’s growth journey, the finance minister said the government is determined to break away from the historical cycle of boom-and-bust by shifting from an import-led to an export-led growth model.

He highlighted the introduction of an ambitious tariff rationalization regime aimed at enhancing industrial competitiveness, reducing costs of raw materials and intermediate goods, and supporting the export sector.

Explaining Pakistan’s policy stance in the context of global trade dynamics, Aurangzeb stated: “While every country follows its own policy imperatives, Pakistan’s focus is on fostering competitiveness rather than protectionism. We cannot continue to shield industries indefinitely - our priority is to enable industries to compete, grow, and export.”

He acknowledged the strong partnership with the United States and commended the World Bank Group for supporting Pakistan’s reform efforts.

Drawing a broader perspective, the finance minister remarked that Pakistan’s reform momentum and economic liberalization could set the stage for an “East Asia moment” - a period of dynamic, export-driven expansion inspired by the experience of high-growth Asian economies such as Singapore.

Aurangzeb concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to sustaining reform implementation, strengthening resilience, and positioning the country on a sustainable, outward-looking growth path.

CNBC tax reforms Muhammad Aurangzeb IMF and Pakistan economic reforms IMF EFF pakistan imf World Bank and Pakistan IMF World Bank Annual Meetings Aurangzeb interview

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan’s reforms, export push could spark ‘East Asia moment’, Aurangzeb tells CNBC

Governor Kundi swears in PTI’s Sohail Afridi as KP Chief Minister

Market sees profit-taking as KSE-100 settles slightly higher

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Pakistan’s can-maker warns Pak-Afghan border closure may hit sales

CCL Holding acquires significant stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms for Rs1.7bn

Read more stories