CCL Holding acquires significant stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms for Rs1.7bn

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 03:05pm

CCL Holding (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of CCL Pharmaceuticals, has acquired a significant 40.63% shareholding in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited, marking a significant change in the company’s ownership structure.

According to a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the transaction was executed on October 15, 2025, under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated May 14, 2025, which was later amended on July 18, 2025.

Under the agreement, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar sold a total of 9,293,244 ordinary shares of Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited to CCL Holding (Private) Limited at a price of Rs180 per share, which amounts to Rs1.7 billion.

The deal, representing 40.63% of the company’s issued and paid-up capital, was completed after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and meeting the required conditions precedent. The transaction was executed via the Negotiated Deal Market (NDM) in accordance with PSX regulations.

CCL Holding is a holding company of a wholly-owned subsidiary, CCL Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Limited, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of branded generic pharmaceuticals and consumer health products.

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited has a history that dates back to 1933. After Independence, the company’s name was changed from Indian Mildura Fruit Farms to Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited.

The company went public in 1993 and was listed on the stock exchange in 1996. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sales of various farm and confectionery products, including beverages, ketchups and sauces, preserves, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food range, etc.

