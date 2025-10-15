UK’s Nscale signs deal with Microsoft to supply 200,000 Nvidia AI chips

British AI group Nscale said on Wednesday it signed a deal with Microsoft to deliver a total of about 200,000 Nvidia AI chips.
The Financial Times newspaper reported that Nscale’s deal with Microsoft was worth up to $14 billion.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 15
|
281.12
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 15
|
280.92
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 15
|
151.17
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 15
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 15
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 15
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
6,552.51
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
22,204.43
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
46,479.60
|
India Sensex / Oct 15
|
82,502.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 15
|
47,711.21
|
Hang Seng / Oct 15
|
25,800.57
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 15
|
9,435.92
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 15
|
24,305.59
|
France CAC40 / Oct 15
|
8,120.86
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 10
|
15,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
360,597
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 15
|
268.68
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 15
|
58.64
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 15
|
4,208.80
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 15
|
276.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 15
|
63.59
|Stock
|Price
|
Escorts Bank / Oct 15
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
9.98
▲ 1 (11.14%)
|
Dadabhoy Cement / Oct 15
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited(DBCI)
|
7.48
▲ 0.74 (10.98%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 15
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
22.61
▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 15
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
60.89
▲ 5.54 (10.01%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 15
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
54.08
▲ 4.92 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 15
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
38.37
▲ 3.49 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 15
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
25.61
▲ 2.33 (10.01%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 15
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
64.20
▲ 5.84 (10.01%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Oct 15
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
31.12
▲ 2.83 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / Oct 15
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
550.11
▲ 50.01 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 15
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
49.56
▼ -5.51 (-10.01%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 15
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.94
▼ -1.18 (-9.74%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Oct 15
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
163.33
▼ -15.45 (-8.64%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 15
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
21.97
▼ -1.98 (-8.27%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Oct 15
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
53.50
▼ -4.67 (-8.03%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Oct 15
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
50.01
▼ -4.11 (-7.59%)
|
Shakarganj / Oct 15
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
63
▼ -4.92 (-7.24%)
|
Shahzad Tex. / Oct 15
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
50.10
▼ -3.9 (-7.22%)
|
Trust Mod. / Oct 15
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
50.79
▼ -3.62 (-6.65%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Oct 15
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
2,000.01
▼ -133.16 (-6.24%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
97,947,177
▲ 1.71
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
86,884,450
▲ 0.12
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 15
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
56,812,621
▲ 1.95
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
40,420,382
▲ 0.43
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
37,417,060
▲ 0.02
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 15
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
30,529,597
▲ 1.86
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 15
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
21,598,637
▲ 0.29
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 15
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
19,556,144
▲ 0.74
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 15
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
16,607,641
▲ 0.28
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,540,504
▼ -0.01
