India’s Gambhir tightlipped about World Cup hopes of Kohli and Rohit

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 01:50pm

NEW DELHI: The 2027 World Cup dreams of India’s batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma appear slim, with head coach Gautam Gambhir refusing to look that far even if he does not doubt their quality.

Both Kohli and Rohit are active internationally only in the 50-overs format, but India appear keen to control a transition rather than be caught in its throes.

Rohit, who captained India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, has been replaced by Shubman Gill as the new captain of the one-day squad ahead of the team’s Australia tour.

Rohit and Kohli, with a combined experience of 567 one-day internationals, have managed to retain their places for the three ODIs in Australia but their future beyond the series looks uncertain.

“Look, the 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away, and I think it is very important to stay in the present,” Gambhir told reporters after India swept a test series against West Indies on Tuesday.

“Obviously, they are quality players, they are coming back, their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well.

“Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we will have a successful series.”

Rohit, who captained India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, will be 40 by the next edition of the showpiece to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Kohli, who was part of India’s World Cup-winning 2011 squad, is a year younger.

The future is also uncertain for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who turns 37 in December. Jadeja was part of the recent Champions Trophy-winning squad but has been dropped from the 50-overs squad for Australia.

Jadeja still hopes to play the next World Cup and defused any drama that usually trails big-name omissions, saying his axing has been explained to him.

“It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission,” Jadeja said during the second test against West Indies.

“But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years.”

“Winning a World Cup is everyone’s dream. We had narrowly missed out the last time, the next time we will try and make up for it.”

