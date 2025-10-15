ADB, World Bank launch Asean Power Grid financing programme, report says

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have launched the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Financing Initiative to support the development and integration of national power grids across the region, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The ADB is set to commit $10 billion to finance Southeast Asian grids connected to the APG, along with other clean energy projects, the report said, citing the bank’s South Asia Development Director General Winfried F. Wicklein.