BML 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.94%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 247.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.7%)
FCCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 220.50 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.37%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 103.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.97%)
NBP 214.80 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (3.76%)
PAEL 56.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.91%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
POWER 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.54%)
PPL 186.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.84%)
PREMA 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PRL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
PTC 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.94%)
SNGP 134.41 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (5.35%)
SSGC 41.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.4%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TREET 29.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
TRG 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
BR100 17,475 Increased By 155.9 (0.9%)
BR30 55,799 Increased By 590.7 (1.07%)
KSE100 166,738 Increased By 1261.8 (0.76%)
KSE30 51,278 Increased By 243.7 (0.48%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ADB, World Bank launch Asean Power Grid financing programme, report says

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 01:22pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have launched the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Financing Initiative to support the development and integration of national power grids across the region, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The ADB is set to commit $10 billion to finance Southeast Asian grids connected to the APG, along with other clean energy projects, the report said, citing the bank’s South Asia Development Director General Winfried F. Wicklein.

World Bank Asian Development Bank asean ASEAN summit South Asia Development Director General Winfried F. Wicklein

Comments

200 characters

ADB, World Bank launch Asean Power Grid financing programme, report says

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

Pakistan take first Test with 93-run victory over South Africa

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

India’s military turned into ‘laughing stock’ by its lies, irresponsible statements: ISPR

Read more stories