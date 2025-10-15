BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.82%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 220.99 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.6%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.06%)
NBP 215.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (3.86%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
POWER 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.97%)
PPL 186.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.76%)
PREMA 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PRL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
PTC 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.99%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (5.42%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TREET 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
TRG 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
BR100 17,465 Increased By 145.4 (0.84%)
BR30 55,799 Increased By 590.7 (1.07%)
KSE100 166,663 Increased By 1187.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 51,267 Increased By 232.2 (0.46%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2025 01:03pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the staff-level agreement (SLA) reached between authorities in Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) for funding worth $1.2 billion.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz stated that the agreement reflects the improvement in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators and demonstrates the IMF’s confidence in the country’s rapidly improving economic situation.

He added that the IMF’s satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic growth momentum and institutional reforms signifies the Fund’s trust in the government’s policies.

The IMF and the Pakistani authorities reached an SLA on the second review under Pakistan’s 37-month EFF and the first review under the 28-month RSF.

“The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about $1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and about $200 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about $3.3 billion,” read a statement released by the IMF on Wednesday, following the conclusion of discussions with the Pakistani authorities.

In his statement, the prime minister praised Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Minister of State for Finance, the Finance Secretary, and their entire team for their work, which led to the successful conclusion of the agreement with the IMF.

“The economy is moving in the right direction,” PM maintained, adding that the government will take all necessary measures for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

IMF programme Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA imf mission IMF EFF pakistan imf IMF World Bank Annual Meetings

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan take first Test with 93-run victory over South Africa

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

India’s military turned into ‘laughing stock’ by its lies, irresponsible statements: ISPR

Read more stories