Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

Former speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former speaker and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

The president said that Durrani played a prominent role in promoting democratic values.

Moreover, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow and said that Durrani rendered significant services as Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

Durrani’s contributions to politics and public welfare will always be remembered, the PM said.