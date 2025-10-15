BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.82%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
DGKC 248.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.5%)
FCCL 58.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.86%)
HUBC 220.99 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (1.6%)
KEL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.06%)
NBP 215.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (3.86%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.88%)
POWER 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.97%)
PPL 186.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.76%)
PREMA 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PRL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
PTC 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.99%)
SNGP 134.50 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (5.42%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.67%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.33%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
TREET 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
TRG 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
BR100 17,465 Increased By 145.4 (0.84%)
BR30 55,799 Increased By 590.7 (1.07%)
KSE100 166,663 Increased By 1187.2 (0.72%)
KSE30 51,267 Increased By 232.2 (0.46%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hyundai Motor India names Tarun Garg as new CEO, unveils $5 billion investment plan

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India has named insider Tarun Garg as its chief executive, making him the first Indian to lead the automaker’s local operations, and unveiled a $5 billion investment plan to expand manufacturing and research capacity.

Garg will succeed Unsoo Kim, who has led Hyundai Motor India since 2022 and will return to South Korea at the end of the year to assume a strategic role at the parent company, Hyundai Motor Co, the Indian arm said late on Tuesday.

A Hyundai veteran since 1991, Kim oversaw the automaker’s landmark $3.3 billion IPO in 2024, the largest public offering in India to date.

The South Korean automaker, which entered India in 1996, is the country’s second-largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki, with bestsellers such as the Creta, Venue, and i20.

Hyundai Motor India made the announcements ahead of its first investor day since the company’s market debut last year.

The company’s shares, which have climbed nearly 32% since their listing, have gained 33% so far in 2025 and traded largely flat on Wednesday.

Garg, a former Maruti Suzuki India executive who has been with Hyundai for six years, will take over as managing director and CEO in January 2026, the carmaker said.

The company said it plans to invest 450 billion rupees ($5.07 billion) by fiscal 2030 to boost capacity and strengthen research and development, allocating about 60% of the funds to R&D and the rest toward product upgrades and capacity expansion.

It also aims for double-digit core earnings margins of 11%–14% between fiscal 2026 and 2030, and projects a 7% compound annual growth rate in domestic sales over the next five years.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Tarun Garg

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai Motor India names Tarun Garg as new CEO, unveils $5 billion investment plan

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

Pakistan take first Test with 93-run victory over South Africa

At least 15-20 Afghan Taliban killed after security forces repel attack in Balochistan: ISPR

Gold prices in Pakistan soar to another record high

Former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani passes away

UBL profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs35.36bn in Q3 of 2025

India’s military turned into ‘laughing stock’ by its lies, irresponsible statements: ISPR

Read more stories