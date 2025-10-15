Ukraine authorities order mass evacuations from around devastated Kupiansk

Local authorities in Ukraine ordered the evacuation of families from dozens of villages on Tuesday near the all-but-destroyed northeastern city of Kupiansk, citing the “worsening security situation”, in a region that has faced heavy Russian attacks.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of northeastern Kharkiv region, wrote on Telegram that a total of 409 families with 601 children were told to leave 27 localities.

Another official in the affected area later told public broadcaster Suspilne that the list of localities to be evacuated by families had been expanded to 40.

For months, Russian forces have been attacking and advancing on the city of Kupiansk, seen as a key target in their push westward through central and eastern Ukraine in the more than 3 1/2-year-old war.

The town was initially seized by Russian forces in the early weeks of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Kyiv’s forces recaptured it later that year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy last week said Ukrainian forces were defending key frontline areas, including Kupiansk.

He has also in recent days spoken of a Ukrainian counter offensive near the town of Dobropillia further south.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week told senior officers that Moscow’s forces held the strategic advantage throughout frontline areas.

Ukraine’s top officer, Oleksander Syrskyi, estimates the front line extends over 1,200 km (775 miles).