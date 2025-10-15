BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch has briefed the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions based in Islamabad on the recent developments along the Pak-Afghan border, said the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday.

The Foreign Secretary underscored Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and its unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity and national security.

The Envoys from several European, Islamic, and Gulf countries were invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for a briefing on the latest situation that emerged over the last weekend in the wake of violent clashes between the two neighbouring countries.

Army responds strongly to Afghan border aggression

The diplomatic outreach comes after a series of air strikes and cross-border attacks that have marked one of the most severe flare-ups in tensions between the two bordering states in recent years. The Taliban regime should not allow its land to be used for terrorism against other countries, the foreign missions were told.

Pakistan conducted air strikes in Kabul, Khost, Jalalabad, and Paktika to target terror hideouts and sanctuaries of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP’s) leader Noor Wali Mehsud. On October 11-12, Afghan Taliban forces launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military posts. Resultantly, the government of Pakistan sealed the Torkham and Chaman border crossing points for all kinds of pedestrian movements and halted trade activities, as well.

In a late-night statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken notice of the recent statements made by the spokesperson of the Taliban regime regarding Pakistan’s internal affairs.

“We strongly encourage the Afghan spokesperson to prioritise issues pertinent to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction.”

Foreign diplomats were told that the principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.

“We also expect the Taliban regime to abide by its obligations and promises made to the international community during the peace talks held in the Qatari capital Doha.” Besides, the Taliban regime should focus on the formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda, the statement asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

