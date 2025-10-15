Road construction in Sindh now expedited: NHA chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan has said that construction work on the expansion and renovation of road network in Sindh has been expedited because of the cooperation being extended by the provincial government.

He stated this in a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas.

The meeting was held here on Tuesday with Senator Agha Shazaib Durrani in the chair.

The NHA chairman said that the land acquisition for the road network has never been an issue in Punjab; whereas in Sindh, the NHA faced a lot of problems related to litigation and other issues. He; however, said that the situation has changed a lot.

He said that in the project of M-6, despite of embezzlement of Rs5.8 billion in the NHA funds, which were meant for the acquisition of land for Matiari and Naushero Feroze sections of Hyderabad-Sukkur M6, the Sindh government has told the NHA that it would provide the required funds to the NHA, and when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovers the embezzled amount, the NHA would compensate the provincial government.

He said that the Sindh government is always at the forefront to address the issue of land acquisition, whenever we face it.

The committee reviewed the compliance report by the Ministry of Communications and NHA on its previous recommendations from the February 12, 2025 meeting. One of the major concerns was the North Access Road (NAR), 7.3km section, where a stay order has halted progress.

It was briefed that to alleviate local grievances and in response to contractual failures of the original contractor for NAR Pack-II, a fresh contract was awarded under RMA funds on August 5, 2025. The Senate’s panel was informed that 85 percent physical progress has been achieved and work is expected to be completed by end of October 2025

Regarding development in Chitral, the committee discussed progress on the Ayun, Bamboret, and Reshun roads. It was reported that while contracts have been awarded, land acquisition remains an issue. Senator Falak Naz offered her assistance in resolving the matter.

Senator Durrani said that Senator Falak Naz must be included in all future consultations with provincial authorities to expedite administrative resolutions. The NHA acknowledged her support and welcomed her participation in overcoming these road blocks. In reviewing recommendation for direct motorway access to Peshawar Airport, construction of a flyover from M-1 was suggested.

The NHA responded that although a flyover is costly, an additional lane is being designed from the Islamabad exit towards the airport. In March 2025, the NHA Executive Board submitted a PC-I titled ‘Widening of M-1, M-2 & Link Road due to Rawalpindi Ring Road merger’, which includes a dedicated loop at M-1/ M-2 interchange to ease access to the airport. Senator Durrani stressed that this must be prioritised.

The panel reviewed progress on the N-55 project, where delays had prompted a departmental inquiry. A fact-finding inquiry committee, headed by B A Nasir, submitted its report in April 2025. Formal disciplinary actions have been initiated and according to which BS-20 and above officers charge sheeted and their cases forwarded to the Establishment Division.

Inquiry proceedings against officials working in grade 19 and below are under way being conducted by NHA’s Member (Admin).

Despite the measures, Senator Durrani remarked, not a single official has been suspended. They continued working while under inquiry. “We demand full service records, postings, and accountability.”

NHA reported that 75 percent work has been completed on N-55, with an expected completion date of December 31, 2025.

Senator Durrani cautioned the NHA against presenting unverified figures before Senate forums. “We will closely monitor this claim”

The committee took serious note of the construction of Additional Carriageway from Petaro to Sehwan (N-55). While 92 percent physical progress has been achieved, including base laying and culvert completion, submission of the As-Built Survey report was delayed for over 240 days. The committee said that the report must be submitted within 30 days.

The project, spanning 66.37km, was inspected in two phases- November 2023 and May 2025. Recommendations were sent for compliance during the defect liability period, yet several gaps remain. The Chairman directed another site visit within 15 days to verify rectification of earlier observations.

The Committee also touched upon the impact of climate change, particularly floods, which continue to damage key roads in vulnerable regions. Members called for use of resilient materials and design innovations for future infrastructure.

Raising concerns over fiscal discipline, the chairman of the Senate’s panel stated, “Every year, development schemes worth Rs. 120 billion are proposed. This is unsustainable. No new projects should be lined up until the ongoing ones are completed.”

He expressed strong displeasure over absence of the chairman of the NTDC, prompting the committee to defer agenda items related to the NTDC.

