BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.79%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.69%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.51%)
FCCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 217.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
MLCF 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.82%)
NBP 211.50 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.65%)
PIBTL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
PRL 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.41%)
PTC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
SNGP 130.01 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.9%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 154.1 (0.89%)
BR30 55,895 Increased By 687.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 166,987 Increased By 1510.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,382 Increased By 347.2 (0.68%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

PM hails Pakistan’s participation in Gaza Peace Summit

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed Pakistan’s participation in the recent Gaza Peace Summit as a step forward in enhancing the country’s international standing, asserting that Islamabad is playing an “increasingly credible” role in regional peace efforts.

Sharif, who returned from Sharm el-Sheikh after attending the emergency summit convened to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, said Pakistan’s voice had been “heard and appreciated” by global leaders.

The summit, held against the backdrop of a mounting death toll and mass displacement in Gaza, drew a number of world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump, although concrete outcomes remained limited. Nonetheless, the optics of Sharif’s presence on the international stage were quickly leveraged for political gain at home.

Within hours of returning to Islamabad, the prime minister chaired a meeting to review progress on the long-delayed Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre, a flagship health infrastructure project that has come to symbolise the government’s broader agenda of reform and transparency, despite repeated bureaucratic delays.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting was attended by senior ministers and officials, including Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who praised Sharif’s international engagement.

It was noted during the briefing that the federal cabinet had recently approved the appointment of the medical complex’s chief executive officer. Third-party validation experts, regarded as essential to the government’s transparency drive, are expected to be appointed soon, although no specific timeline was provided.

The meeting was further informed that geotechnical assessments for the project have been completed, while hydrological and seismic studies are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Gaza PM Shehbaz Sharif Sharm el Sheikh Israel Gaza war Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza Peace Summit

Comments

200 characters

PM hails Pakistan’s participation in Gaza Peace Summit

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories