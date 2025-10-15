BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BOP 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.14%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.31%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
HUBC 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 211.51 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.94%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 190.75 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.25%)
PREMA 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PRL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
PTC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
SNGP 130.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.19%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,444 Increased By 124.2 (0.72%)
BR30 55,774 Increased By 566.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 166,876 Increased By 1400.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 51,373 Increased By 338.5 (0.66%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

Plea against stray dogs: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, others

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the Punjab government, city district government and others by November 03 on a petition seeking urgent action against rising population of stray dogs and the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccines across the province.

Petitioner Young Doctors Association (YDA) Secretary General Dr Salman Kazmi through his counsel argued that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Policy 2021 which bans dog culling needed to be declared null and void.

He said the policy was flawed and ineffective as dog-bite incidents continued to rise despite the policy. The counsel cited the case of a minor from Bahawalpur who was reportedly left in critical condition after a stray dog bite and was refused treatment due to a lack of vaccines.

He argued that the state failed in its constitutional duty to protect human life and ensure public health security. He asked the court to direct the authorities to provide free rabies treatment in all public hospitals and to compile a comprehensive report on dog-bite cases, rabies fatalities, and vaccine stocks across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court Punjab government stray dogs anti rabies vaccines

Comments

200 characters

Plea against stray dogs: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, others

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories