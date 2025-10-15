Plea against stray dogs: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the Punjab government, city district government and others by November 03 on a petition seeking urgent action against rising population of stray dogs and the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccines across the province.

Petitioner Young Doctors Association (YDA) Secretary General Dr Salman Kazmi through his counsel argued that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Policy 2021 which bans dog culling needed to be declared null and void.

He said the policy was flawed and ineffective as dog-bite incidents continued to rise despite the policy. The counsel cited the case of a minor from Bahawalpur who was reportedly left in critical condition after a stray dog bite and was refused treatment due to a lack of vaccines.

He argued that the state failed in its constitutional duty to protect human life and ensure public health security. He asked the court to direct the authorities to provide free rabies treatment in all public hospitals and to compile a comprehensive report on dog-bite cases, rabies fatalities, and vaccine stocks across Punjab.

