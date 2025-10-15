BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
LHC disposes of JI plea against delay in LG elections

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:24am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Jamaat-i-Islami against the delay in holding local government elections in Punjab, in light of the statements of the Advocate General Punjab (AGP) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier, AGP informed the court that the Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2025 a day earlier. He stated that rules under the new law were being framed.

ECP counsel also told the court that the commission had ordered the completion of delimitation within two months and local government elections would be held this year in the last week of December.

The petitioner JI-Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari argued that the inordinate delay in the local government elections had been affecting local development and the accountability process in the province. The JI leader, therefore, asked the court to order the authorities to take immediate steps for conducting local government elections in Punjab.

