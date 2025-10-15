BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
Print 2025-10-15

Gilani meets with Muslim World League CG

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani met with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at the Parliament House, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and various challenges facing the Muslim Ummah were discussed in detail, the press release added.

The chairman Senate emphasised the significance of the Muslim World League’s platform for the Muslim Ummah and said that through this forum, joint efforts can be made to promote unity among Muslims and to address their common issues, said the press release.

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League termed his visit to Pakistan as highly significant, the statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Yousaf Raza Gilani Senate chairman Muslim World League Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al Issa Muslim World League SG

