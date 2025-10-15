ATC initiates proclamation proceedings against PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday initiated proclamation proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for repeatedly failing to appear in some of the cases registered over the party’s October 4 and November 26 protest demonstrations.

While hearing different cases against PTI leaders and workers related to the October 4 and November 26 protest demonstrations, ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered to start proclamation proceeding who have been absent repeatedly.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case registered at Tarnol police station until November 5, while none of the accused appeared before the court in the case registered in Kohsar police station. Expressing dissatisfaction over their absence, the judge remarked that such non-compliance could not be tolerated.

In one of the cases, PTI’s counsel argued that all roads were closed, making it difficult for the workers to reach the court from distant areas, and requested that the court grant them another opportunity for their appearance. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case hearing until October 16.

PTI lawyers, including Advocates Murtaza Toori, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Amna Ali appeared in court.

