BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BOP 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.14%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.31%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
HUBC 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 211.51 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.94%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 190.75 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.25%)
PREMA 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PRL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
PTC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
SNGP 130.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.19%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,444 Increased By 124.2 (0.72%)
BR30 55,774 Increased By 566.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 166,876 Increased By 1400.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 51,373 Increased By 338.5 (0.66%)
Oct 15, 2025
Markets

Asian stocks slip in volatile trade

Reuters Published October 15, 2025

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian stock markets fell to their lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday, with benchmarks in Taiwan and South Korea slipping from record levels, as growing concerns about US-China trade relations soured risk sentiment.

MSCI’s index of Asian emerging market equities dropped 1.4 percent to its lowest level since September 30.

The index rose as much as 1 percent earlier in the session after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Donald Trump was still expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month, following fresh tariff threats and export controls.

Most regional stock markets gave up early gains as sentiment soured after the world’s two largest economies began charging port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil.

Adding to the concerns, China announced sanctions against five US-linked subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, sending the South Korean shipbuilder’s shares down more than 5 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI reversed course to fall 0.6 percent after touching a record high earlier in the session.

Taiwan’s benchmark index also fell 0.5 percent after rising to an all-time high early in the session.

“This morning’s rally fading into losses shows how cautious markets have become. Investors are quick to lock in profits on any strength as macro visibility remains low,” said Ernest Chew, Head of ASEAN Equities at BNP Paribas.

Chew expects markets to be more volatile in the near-term with sentiment swinging on headlines rather than fundamentals.

In Singapore, stocks fell 1 percent to a two-week low and the local currency edged down 0.3 percent. The Monetary Authority of Singapore kept its policy settings unchanged, as expected.

Preliminary government data showed Singapore’s economy grew 2.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, better than the expected 1.9 percent.

“What is poignant is that this is not a dovish pause that is timing the next easing.

Rather, it is a comfortable hold, with scope to act further – but only if sufficiently warranted,” Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia excluding Japan at Mizuho Securities, said of Singapore’s policy decision in a note.

Other regional currencies also weakened, with the South Korean won depreciating 0.5 percent and the Thai baht falling 0.7 percent.

