BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,319 Increased By 696.9 (4.19%)
BR30 55,208 Increased By 2799.2 (5.34%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Markets Print 2025-10-15

Trade jitters drag European shares lower

Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:38am

FRANKFURT: European stocks slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by fresh jitters over US-China trade tensions and a sharp drop in Michelin shares, while investors eyed France where the prime minister planned to hit pause on a key pension overhaul.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent, paring some losses after hitting a near two-week low earlier in the session. This follows a short-lived bounce on Monday.

French equities pared the session’s losses to close 0.2 percent lower.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu offered to shelve a landmark pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, caving to pressure from leftist lawmakers in a bid to shore up his fragile political standing.

The yield on the French 10-year bond touched its lowest in over a month.

The move comes as France grapples with its deepest political crisis in decades, with successive minority governments seeking to pass deficit-cutting budgets through a fractured parliament split into three warring ideological camps.

“We’re getting a live lesson globally, with the US government shutdown and the political instability in France of how life in markets go on. Markets have made their peace with it and are trading off other drivers right now like the trade war, which may have a more immediate impact on corporate profits,” said Ben Laidler, head of equity strategy at Bradesco BBI.

Third-quarter sales at France’s LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, beat forecasts.

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods in retaliation for Beijing’s curbs on rare earth exports.

Though Trump dialed down the rhetoric over the weekend, tensions lingered as both countries began levying fresh port fees on ocean shippers a move that could ripple across supply chains, from holiday toys to crude oil. Economy-sensitive miners were down 1.6 percent. The broader auto index dropped 2.5 percent as Michelin slid 8.9 percent after it cut its full-year outlook.

German car parts maker Continental dropped 4.3 percent, while Italian tyre maker Pirelli dropped 1.2 percent. On the flip side, Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson soared 18 percent after it reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings and played down the impact of US tariffs.

