BML 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 35.72 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.15%)
CNERGY 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
CPHL 94.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.35%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 250.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.45%)
FCCL 58.58 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
FFL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 219.50 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.91%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.88%)
NBP 212.48 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (2.64%)
PAEL 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.48%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.48%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (1.92%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
PRL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
PTC 37.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.76%)
SNGP 130.08 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.95%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.43%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,374 Increased By 54.8 (0.32%)
BR30 55,569 Increased By 360.9 (0.65%)
KSE100 166,546 Increased By 1069.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 51,317 Increased By 282.1 (0.55%)
Markets Print 2025-10-15

Nikkei dive as market frets over premiership

Reuters Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:41am

TOKYO: Japanese shares sank on Tuesday after a long weekend, clocking their sharpest one-day drop since April, as investors fretted over uncertainty surrounding the country’s next premier and persistent US-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei share average closed 2.58 percent lower at 46,847.32, while the broader Topix slid 2 percent to 3,133.99.

Japanese investors returning from a national holiday on Monday faced a complex global backdrop, including a stronger yen and a steep Wall Street sell-off on Friday.

While both saw partial reversals, market sentiment remained fragile as US-China trade tensions accelerated, with shifting signals from US President Donald Trump unsettling traders.

On balance, weaker US stocks and a stronger yen since the start of Japan’s extended weekend weighed on the market, said Maki Sawada, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

In addition, the initial euphoria from fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi’s election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party at the start of the month has faded after coalition partner Komeito pulled support. This opened a small possibility of an opposition party leader being elected prime minister by parliament later this month. Local media say October 20 or October 21 are likely dates for the vote.

The Nikkei struck a record high last week in the immediate reaction to Takaichi’s surprise victory but the shock exit of Komeito has cast doubts over what happens next.

Japanese shares Nikkei share Japanese investors

