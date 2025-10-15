BML 7.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.93%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 94.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
DCL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 251.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.66%)
FCCL 58.82 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
GCIL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.46%)
HUBC 217.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.06%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 106.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.88%)
NBP 209.80 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.35%)
PAEL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.19%)
PIBTL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
POWER 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 191.51 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.66%)
PREMA 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.55%)
PRL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
SNGP 130.64 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.39%)
SSGC 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
TREET 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
BR100 17,487 Increased By 167.4 (0.97%)
BR30 55,955 Increased By 747.5 (1.35%)
KSE100 166,922 Increased By 1446 (0.87%)
KSE30 51,423 Increased By 388.3 (0.76%)
France raises maize, sugar beet harvest forecasts

Reuters Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:50am

PARIS: France’s farm ministry on Tuesday raised its forecast for this year’s grain maize production, including crop grown for seeds, to 13.7 million metric tons from 13.6 million last month, now down 7.6 percent from last year.

For sugar beet, which like maize is currently being harvested, forecast output was increased to 34.2 million tons from 31.8 million previously, up 5 percent from 2024, the ministry said in a crop report.

For soft wheat, France’s main cereal crop that was harvested during the summer, the ministry cut its estimate of 2025 output to 33.2 million tons from 33.3 million last month. That was 29.2 percent above the rain-hit 2024 volume.

grain france Sugar Maize

