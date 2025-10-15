BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:54am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 189,846 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,794 tonnes of import cargo and 60,052 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 129,794 tonnes comprised of 87,311 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,625 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,897 tonnes of (Dap), 815 tonnes of Sugar, & 26,146 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,052 tonnes comprised of 44,526 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, - tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,377 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,549 tonnes of Rice, & 7,600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 04 ships namely, Maersk Kowloon, Gfs Genesis, MT Shalamar, Ayrin, & Ts Keelung, berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, S06 ships namely, wan Lake, Seaspan Santos, MscMicol, Chem Leona, Southern Cetacea, & sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sea Harvest and GFS Juno left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Milaha Qatar, VT Queen, Laussane-VI and Seaspan Santos are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 149,594 tonnes, comprising 110,629 tonnes imports cargo and 38,965 export cargo carried in 4,313 Containers (2,833 TEUs Imports & 1,480 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Salam-II and Maya Gas-1 & two more ships, Sheng Huang and Hua Chuang carrying Gas oil, LPG, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, LCT and QICT on Tuesday October 14th, 2025.

