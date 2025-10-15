Moderate business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,100 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Rani Pur, 400 bales of Khair Pur Mirus, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hingojra were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025