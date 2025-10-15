PPRA implements e-procurement system

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has transformed the public procurement landscape by implementing an e-procurement system, introducing regulatory reforms, and launching a robust capacity-building program for procurement professionals.

This was stated by Managing Director of the PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.

Qureshi highlighted the global significance of procurement reform, noting that public procurement accounts for 15–20 percent of GDP in developing countries, with global procurement valued at approximately USD 13 trillion. “Manual procurement systems are prone to inefficiencies and leakages, whereas e-Procurement offers savings of up to 25 percent, as reported by the Asian Development Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development,” he added.

“Aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for transparency, efficiency, and good governance, the PPRA has transformed the country’s public procurement landscape by implementing an e-procurement system, introducing regulatory reforms, and launching a robust capacity-building program for the procurement professionals,” he added.

At the heart of PPRA’s digital transformation is the implementation of the e-Pakistan Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), a fully digitised platform that offers free supplier registration, real-time alerts, customized bidding documents, dynamic bid evaluation, and end-to-end digitisation of procurement processes. “Since its launch in March 2023, EPADS has been rolled out across 9,314 federal and provincial procuring agencies, including key ministries and departments,” Qureshi informed.

The PPRA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and federal entities such as NADRA, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to enable real-time data integration and regulatory compliance. “To date, 39,553 suppliers, including 527 foreign firms, 1,792 women-led enterprises, and 4,044 small and medium enterprises have registered on EPADS,” stated Hasnat Qureshi. “To assist users, we have activated a dedicated Help Desk and YouTube support channel to provide guidance and resolve technical issues.”

Qureshi informed the media that the PPRA has finalised amendments to the PPRA Ordinance, while the approval process for the Public Procurement Rules 2025 is now in its final stage. “The new rules will feature an independent grievance redressal mechanism, gallop tendering, reduced response times, expert accreditation, third-party evaluation, and clearly defined roles for procuring agencies,” said Mr. Qureshi. Procurement cells staffed with trained professionals are being established in federal government procuring agencies to oversee planning, market analysis, bid preparation, and contract management, he added.

While underscoring the importance of capacity building, MD of the PPRA highlighted that the PPRA’s Capacity Building Wing organised 46 nationwide training sessions last year, training 1,734 participants. These sessions focused on public procurement rules and hands-on training in EPADS.

The program included two-day sessions on procurement rules and regulations for 470 officials, customized training for 550 government employees, and e-disposal training for 26 officials. A three-day customized training on EPADS and Public Procurement Rules certified 186 officials, a five-day EPADS Master Trainers Program certified 248 professionals, while 104 officials and vendors completed a one-week certificate course at LUMS, IBA, and NUST. Additionally, 148 officials graduated from a four-month weekend diploma in Public Procurement and Contract Management at NUST.

Qureshi informed that the PPRA is also partnering with the World Bank, International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ITC-ILO), Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop standardized training modules, a competency framework, an online academy, and to ensure training for PPRA officials as well as procuring agencies across all tiers of government.

