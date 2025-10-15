ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given additional charge of the post of Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division to Mohammad Iqbal Member (Admin/ HR).

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday, Mohammad Iqbal, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service, Member (Admin/ HR), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad is assigned the additional charge of the post of Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division, in addition to his own duties, during the ex-Pakistan leave period of Rashid Mahmood (PAS/BS-22) w.e.f. October 20, 2025 to October 25, 2025 issued with the approval of Competent Authority, FBR notification added.

