NA panel told: Rs11bn budget insufficient for PTV’s salary, pension needs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was informed that the Rs 11 billion budget allocated for the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) is insufficient to meet the organization’s salary and pension commitments.

The committee met on Tuesday with Member National Assembly (MNA) Pullain Baloch in the chair at Pakistan Television Headquarters, Islamabad.

While briefing the panel, Information Secretary Ambreen Jan said that the PTV is facing a financial crunch and the Rs11 billion allocation for the state broadcaster cannot cover salaries and pensions.

She said that the ministry’s request for additional funds had not been approved by the Finance Division. She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a special committee, headed by Senator Rana Sanaullah, to assess PTV’s financial needs and recommend additional funding to help the state broadcaster meet its liabilities.

Ambreen Jan said that the PTV was currently undergoing digitisation and that a comprehensive business plan was being developed to make the organisation financially self-reliant. However, she cautioned that a revenue shortfall was expected in the last quarter of the fiscal year, prompting another request to the Finance Division for supplementary funds.

MNA Sehar Kamran has expressed serious concerns over the disparity in salaries, non-payment of outstanding pension, lack of accountability, and weak governance within the PTV administration.

Information Secretary Ambreen Jan informed the committee that modern practices have been introduced at the organization, with a growing workforce of young professionals. Responding to members’ queries, the secretary said the recent rehiring process at the corporation had been carried out transparently.

While reviewing recruitments made during the last three years, MNA Sehar Kamran noted with concern that 572 individuals have been hired, including as recently as September 2025, despite the organization’s dire financial position. She questioned the rationale behind such extensive hiring in a loss-making entity that continues to rely heavily on government funding, and called for a thorough review of PTV’s recruitment practices and pay structures to address growing salary disparities.

In response to a question from MNA Sehar Kamran, Ambreen Jan revealed that 183 inquiries had been initiated against employees over the past three years, with some still pending.

The committee expressed strong displeasure over the live broadcast of proceedings from the Israeli parliament.

MNA Sehar Kamran raised a strong concern with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the live broadcast of US President Donald Trump’s address in the Israeli parliament, during which an Israeli flag was prominently visible on the screen. She emphasized that such transmissions on a national broadcaster must be handled with caution in view of the sensitivity and national interest.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry told the committee that the PTV has hired new anchors with significant audience followings, and they are going to receive salaries at market rates. He noted that dramas and entertainment programmes remained the broadcaster’s primary source of income generation.

Later, the committee members visited PTV headquarters, where they appreciated the facilities in the news and production departments and showed keen interest in the organisation’s overall operations.

Chairman Pullain Baloch announced the formation of a subcommittee comprising AminulHaq and Sehar Kamran to visit PTV Karachi and review its ongoing projects.

Responding to queries from committee members, Secretary of Information Ambreen Jan assured that the rehiring process at the PTV was carried out transparently.

Responding to another query, the secretary of information said the process for appointing a new chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had begun following a public advertisement. She said that five candidates would be shortlisted and the final appointment would be made by the National Assembly and Senate committees.

The committee deferred consideration of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by MNA Shazia Marri, due to her absence.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Kiran Imran Dar, Asia Naz Tanoli, Romina Khurshid Alam, Kiran Haider, Shaheen, Salahuddin Junejo, and Sehar Kamran.

