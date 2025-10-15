BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
JI Karachi chief meets Nasir Shah: Municipal commissioner suspended

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday suspended Municipal Commissioner of New Karachi Ayaz Hameed Baloch on complaints from Chairman of New Karachi Town and other officials.

He warned of strict action against Municipal Commissioners who do not cooperate with elected local representatives.

He was talking to a delegation of Town Chairmen led by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Munim Zafar that called on him in his office.

He directed the formation of a Coordination Committee to address the complaints of the Town Chairmen. “Municipal Commissioners must consult Town Chairmen regarding tenders and funds for development projects,” he said.

The committee will include representatives from KMC, KDA, Water Corporation, Solid Waste Management Board, and other municipal institutions.

He also announced that Coordination Committees will be established between federal and provincial utility agencies, as well. He said impartial steps are being taken for the development and progress of Karachi.

