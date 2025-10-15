BML 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
Parliamentary delegations of Türkiye, Azerbaijan visit Punjab PA

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Prof Dr Numan Kurtulmu, and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, along with their respective parliamentary delegations, visited the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab. They were accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Members of the Provincial Assembly Ms. Sarah Ahmad, Ms. Asma Ihtisham, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Secretary General Ch. Amer Habib, and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Khalid Mahmood received the Hon’ble Guests.

Later, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan held a meeting with the visiting Speakers in the Assembly Chamber. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defense, education, and energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the people of Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan are bound together by unbreakable ties of brotherhood, friendship, and affection. He stated that joint efforts by the three brotherly nations for regional integrity and stability will pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region. He emphasized the need to further strengthen defense cooperation among the three countries. He added that the brotherly nations have always stood by each other in times of trial and challenge, while supporting one another’s positions at international and regional forums.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmu, and the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ms. Sahiba Gafarova, expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Assembly and the people of Punjab for their warm hospitality.

Speaker Gafarova remarked that Azerbaijan will always remain grateful for Pakistan’s unwavering support during the 44-day Patriotic War. She stressed the importance of continuous development of trade and cooperation among the three countries.

Turkish Speaker Prof. Dr. Numan Kurtulmu said that the parliamentary cooperation among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan is a natural continuation of their shared history, culture, and moral values. He stated that “Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan are three states but one nation,” reiterating that there can be no compromise in the fight against terrorism, and that joint defense and military cooperation are the need of the hour.

On the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented commemorative shields to the distinguished guests and accompanied them on a tour of the Assembly Hall.

Later, both visiting Speakers, along with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, visited the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal. They laid floral wreaths, offered Fateha, and paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East for his intellectual and philosophical contributions to the Muslim world. A special prayer was offered for the unity, progress, and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah. The distinguished guests also recorded their remarks in the visitor’s book, conveying heartfelt wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Speakers of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, along with their delegations, arrived in Lahore by special flight, where Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan warmly received them at the airport and presented bouquets.

The visit of the parliamentary delegations from Türkiye and Azerbaijan to Lahore marks a significant milestone in promoting Pakistan’s relations, parliamentary linkages, and cultural cooperation with its brotherly Islamic countries.

