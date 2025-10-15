BML 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
Province-wide polio vaccination drive enters second day

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The province-wide polio vaccination campaign entered its second day on Tuesday, with thousands of dedicated polio workers continuing door-to-door visits to immunize every child under the age of five against polio.

According to the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), more than 5.2 million children were vaccinated across Punjab on the first day of the campaign. In Lahore, 287,000 children received polio drops; Rawalpindi reported 222,000 children vaccinated; and Multan, 241,000.

The campaign was formally inaugurated on Monday at Samanabad Hospital, Lahore, by EOC Coordinator Adeel Tasawur, alongside representatives from the Health Department, WHO, and UNICEF. The ceremony marked the official launch of the October National Immunization Days (NIDs) in Punjab.

Speaking at the event, Tasawur emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, commending the dedication of frontline health workers who are reaching children in every corner of the province. “Polio eradication is our foremost priority. The virus attacks only unvaccinated and under-immunized children, while the vaccine provides full protection,” he said. “Our teams are working tirelessly in every settlement, including mobile and high-risk populations, to ensure no child is missed.”

Tasawur also noted that hospitals, transit points, and major entry and exit routes have been specially staffed with trained vaccinators to reach children on the move. He urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams and to report any missed children by calling 1166.

As part of his field engagement, EOC Coordinator Adeel Tasawur visited Multan on Tuesday, where he met with Deputy Commissioner Multan to review the campaign’s progress and assess field-level performance. He later visited high-risk localities to observe vaccination activities and interact with health workers and community members.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Chief of Polio, Ms. Melissa Corkum, visited high-risk and nomadic communities in Lahore to witness field operations and engage directly with caregivers, vaccinators, and community mobilizes. She appreciated the commitment of health teams and highlighted UNICEF’s continued support to the Government of Pakistan in ensuring that every child receives protect polio ion from polio.

The ongoing National Immunization Days campaign will continue until October 16 across Punjab, while in Lahore, identified as a high-risk district, the campaign will remain in progress until October 19.

Over 200,000 polio workers and supervisors are participating in the drive across Punjab, reaffirming the province’s strong resolve to end polio by 2026 and secure a healthier, polio-free future for every child.

