BML 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.79%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.69%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.51%)
FCCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 217.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
MLCF 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.82%)
NBP 211.50 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.65%)
PIBTL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
PRL 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.41%)
PTC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
SNGP 130.01 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.9%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 154.1 (0.89%)
BR30 55,895 Increased By 687.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 166,987 Increased By 1510.6 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,382 Increased By 347.2 (0.68%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

French PM suspends Macron’s pension reform to win leftist support

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

PARIS: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday suspended a landmark 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election, bowing to pressure from leftist lawmakers who had demanded such a move to ensure his political survival.

Lecornu, who is facing an uphill battle to survive at least two no-confidence votes later this week, made the announcement in parliament as part of a last-ditch attempt to forge the conditions for passing a slimmed-down 2026 budget.

Lecornu’s decision represents an acknowledgment by French President Emmanuel Macron that mothballing the pension reform - which he considers to be one of his main economic legacies - was the only way to ensure the survival of Lecornu, his sixth prime minister in less than two years.

“I will propose to parliament, starting this autumn, that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential election,” Lecornu told lawmakers. “No increase in the retirement age will take place from now until January 2028.

France is in the midst of its worst political crisis in decades as a succession of minority governments seek to push deficit-reducing budgets through a truculent legislature split into three distinct ideological blocs.

Sebastien Lecornu French PM

Comments

200 characters

French PM suspends Macron’s pension reform to win leftist support

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories