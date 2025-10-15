BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BOP 35.37 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.14%)
CNERGY 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
DCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 248.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.31%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.65%)
HUBC 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
MLCF 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 211.51 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.17%)
PAEL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.94%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 190.75 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.25%)
PREMA 43.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.89%)
PRL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
PTC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
SNGP 130.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.19%)
SSGC 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,444 Increased By 124.2 (0.72%)
BR30 55,774 Increased By 566.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 166,876 Increased By 1400.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 51,373 Increased By 338.5 (0.66%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-15

Civil defence says Israeli forces kill six people in Gaza

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in separate incidents on Tuesday, while the military reported its troops had opened fire on suspects who approached their positions.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas, said five people were killed as they inspected their homes in the Shujaiya district of Gaza City.

“Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on civilians inspecting their homes in Shujaiya,” Bassal said.

The Israeli military said its troops fired after “several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip”.

“Attempts were made to distance the suspects,” the statement said.

“The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat.”

Under a ceasefire deal agreed with Hamas, Israeli forces have pulled back to a so-called “yellow line”, behind which troops still hold roughly half of Gaza.

In a similar incident, Bassal said an Israeli drone strike killed one person when it targeted a group of civilians in the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis city.

When asked for comment, the military told AFP the group had posed “an immediate threat” to troops stationed there.

“The suspects attempted to move toward an area where a Hamas weapons storage facility was positioned and was previously dismantled,” the military said.

Gaza Palestinians Israeli forces Mahmud Bassal

Comments

200 characters

Civil defence says Israeli forces kill six people in Gaza

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Envoys briefed on Afghan border situation

Read more stories