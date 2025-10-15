Civil defence says Israeli forces kill six people in Gaza

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in separate incidents on Tuesday, while the military reported its troops had opened fire on suspects who approached their positions.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas, said five people were killed as they inspected their homes in the Shujaiya district of Gaza City.

“Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on civilians inspecting their homes in Shujaiya,” Bassal said.

The Israeli military said its troops fired after “several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip”.

“Attempts were made to distance the suspects,” the statement said.

“The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat.”

Under a ceasefire deal agreed with Hamas, Israeli forces have pulled back to a so-called “yellow line”, behind which troops still hold roughly half of Gaza.

In a similar incident, Bassal said an Israeli drone strike killed one person when it targeted a group of civilians in the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis city.

When asked for comment, the military told AFP the group had posed “an immediate threat” to troops stationed there.

“The suspects attempted to move toward an area where a Hamas weapons storage facility was positioned and was previously dismantled,” the military said.