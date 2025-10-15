BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
‘Indispensable’ peacekeeping operations threatened by cuts, UN warns

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2025 05:55am

NEW DELHI: The UN peacekeeping chief warned Tuesday that the “indispensable” role played by peacekeepers was facing challenges due to budget cuts, as funding shortfalls translate into troop reductions.

“We do not have a choice but to implement these reductions, which are due to the partial non-payment by some states,” Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told representatives from 32 UN troop-contributing countries.

“The international community is divided,” he said in New Delhi. “As a result, the appetite for collective responses to crises is diminishing.”

UN officials said earlier this month there was 16-17 percent shortfall in the peacekeeping budget, largely linked to US aid cuts.

As a result, a 25 percent troop reduction will be spread across nine of the 11 peacekeeping missions.

The United States was expected to contribute $1.3 billion of the $5.4 billion budget for 2025-2026 peacekeeping operations.

But it has told the United Nations it will only pay around half that amount, or $682 million, which includes $85 million for a new international anti-gang mission in Haiti that was not in the original budget.

President Donald Trump has long claimed that international institutions have taken advantage of the United States and has slashed foreign aid.

Lacroix emphasised the achievements of peacekeepers over the decades.

“The list, as we know, is very long of countries which successfully reached stability with the support of peacekeeping,” he said.

“They make the difference between life and death for hundreds of thousands of civilians. They monitor ceasefires. They help build national key capabilities. Their role is indispensable.”

Despite the budget cuts, the overall security landscape has “deteriorated”, he added, demanding more of the truncated force.

“We’re facing emerging drivers of conflict such as the impact of climate change, the role of international global terrorism and... the negative aspect of digital technology.”

India, one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping, hosted the meeting.

India’s army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, said the funding squeeze would inevitably reshape peacekeeping missions.

“Reduced funding for UN missions will be a reality, and thus missions have to be planned with fewer boots on the ground, and more reliance on technology and innovation,” Dwivedi said.

