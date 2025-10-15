The dam dilemma

I would like to bring attention to the growing water crisis that Pakistan is facing, focusing on the inefficiency of relying on traditional dam — based infrastructure. I will also discuss some sustainable and cost-effective alternatives that could secure the country’s future water and energy needs.

Pakistan is currently in a critical water situation, with enough stored water to last only 30 days — far below the international standard of a 120-day reserve. As one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, this shortage not only threatens water security but also affects agriculture, industry, and future growth. It is high time that we rethink how we approach water and energy security.

For years, Pakistan’s strategy has been focused on large dam projects like Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand. However, these solutions are proving to be costly, slow, and unsustainable. While dams have been useful in the past, they have a limited lifespan and require constant maintenance. The ageing Mangla and Tarbela dams, for example, are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, highlighting the long-term inefficiency of relying solely on such infrastructure.

A key misconception in Pakistan’s water policy has been the belief that the country depends heavily on external water sources. In reality, over 90 percent of the Indus River’s water comes from within Pakistan itself, primarily from rainfall and glaciers. This means that our focus should shift to internal solutions that improve the management and conservation of our own water resources. Furthermore, climate change poses a growing threat, with unpredictable rainfall patterns and rapidly melting glaciers. This makes it even more important to manage our internal resources wisely.

In addition to the water crisis, Pakistan also faces the threat of frequent floods due to the melting of glaciers in the northern regions. These floods, coupled with unregulated urbanization, have caused widespread damage. Housing societies built on riverbeds, such as those along the River Ravi, have been devastated by floods, emphasizing the risks of ignoring natural water flow and failing to plan for such events. This lack of planning leads to destruction not only of property but also of livelihoods and agricultural land. We need to ensure that water is allowed to flow freely during flood seasons, while also finding ways to store water for use during dry periods. This balance is crucial.

To address flood risks, Pakistan must invest in flood control infrastructure, including barriers, levees, and early warning systems. At the same time, there should be an emphasis on smaller, decentralized solutions to store water during floods, such as rechargeable flood control reservoirs and in-stream storage systems. These solutions would help us manage water flow more effectively, reduce flood damage, and ensure that the water can later be used for irrigation and domestic needs.

Equally important is the need for smarter urban planning. Policies must prevent development in floodplains and along riverbeds. Zoning laws should be enforced to keep construction away from flood-prone areas, and communities should be educated about the dangers of building on riverbeds. As urbanization continues, it is essential to design cities and towns that are resilient to both flooding and water scarcity.

Instead of focusing solely on large, capital-intensive dams, Pakistan could explore alternative, more affordable water retention methods. Rechargeable flood control reservoirs, small-scale decentralized water storage systems, and improved water management practices can provide more immediate and cost-effective solutions. This would help Pakistan conserve water for the future, reduce the risks of flooding, and ensure that water is available when needed.

Pakistan also has vast, untapped water resources in the form of natural aquifers beneath riverbeds. Water experts estimate that these aquifers contain around 500 million acre-feet of water, which is a sustainable, naturally filtered supply. This water could potentially serve up to 90 percent of the population, providing a reliable source without the complexities and high costs associated with building and maintaining large-scale dams. The potential of these aquifers represents an important opportunity for Pakistan to tap into internal, sustainable water sources.

In terms of energy, solar power combined with battery storage offers a much more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to hydropower. With Pakistan’s abundant sunshine throughout the year, solar energy can play a significant role in providing decentralized, scalable electricity. This would reduce our reliance on outdated hydropower plants and give Pakistan more flexibility in meeting its energy needs, especially in rural areas where access to electricity is limited.

Looking at other countries that have faced similar challenges, we can find solutions that Pakistan could adopt. Singapore, for example, has diversified its water supply by using desalination, recycled water, and rainwater harvesting. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leaders in water efficiency, using drip irrigation and wastewater recycling to combat water scarcity. Australia has successfully implemented water conservation measures through restrictions and recycling programmes. Chile has developed water markets to ensure efficient allocation, while Colombia has focused on improving urban water management and river sanitation.

These countries have shown that with the right mix of innovative solutions—such as water recycling, efficient irrigation systems, and alternative energy sources—water scarcity can be managed effectively. Pakistan can learn a lot from these global examples and apply similar strategies to adapt to climate change and resource limitations.

Looking ahead, Pakistan must prioritize investment in decentralized water infrastructure and adopt policies that focus on resource optimization. This includes encouraging the use of solar-powered desalination units, household rainwater harvesting systems, and wastewater treatment plants. These technologies can reduce the burden on traditional water systems and provide more reliable and sustainable sources of water.

Additionally, stronger governance and policy frameworks are needed to implement these changes effectively. Inter-provincial cooperation should be improved, regulations must be enforced more strictly, and private sector participation should be encouraged in water and energy solutions. By collaborating regionally and investing in sustainable technologies, Pakistan can ensure water security for future generations.

The time for change is now. By embracing modern, sustainable solutions, Pakistan can move beyond outdated infrastructure and secure a resilient, water-secure future for everyone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025