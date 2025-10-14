BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan, India juniors show sportsmanship spirit at Sultan of Johor Cup

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:43pm

Setting aside the recent handshake controversy from the cricket field, Pakistan and India’s junior hockey teams displayed exemplary sportsmanship during their Sultan of Johor Cup match on Tuesday.

The high-voltage encounter between the two arch-rivals ended in a 3-3 draw, with Pakistan’s goals coming from Sufyan Khan (2) and Hannan Shahid (1).

Before the start of the match, players from both sides lined up for their national anthems and greeted each other with traditional high-fives, a gesture that stood in stark contrast to the tensions seen in recent cricket encounters between the two nations.

In the 2025 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s World Cup, Indian players had drawn criticism for refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, a move widely viewed as unsporting and politically motivated.

Reports at the time suggested that the Indian men’s cricket team had acted on directions from New Delhi, with captain Suryakumar Yadav declining to shake hands with Pakistan’s skipper after the Asia Cup match on September 14 in the UAE.

The gesture was repeated during their subsequent meetings on September 21 and 28, and later mirrored in the women’s tournament in Colombo on October 5.

However, on Tuesday in Johor Bahru, junior hockey players from both countries set a refreshing example of mutual respect and sportsmanship, effectively putting an end to the handshake row that had marred cricket ties between the two sides.

Sultan of Johor Cup Pakistan India hockey Pakistan junior hockey team

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, India juniors show sportsmanship spirit at Sultan of Johor Cup

Banks to offer collateral-free financing of up to Rs1mn to small farmers: SBP

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 settles with over 7,000 points gain

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

Pakistan’s PPL enters into strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Pakistan’s 100 IT companies and 1,000 delegates participate in GITEX Global in Dubai

Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Read more stories