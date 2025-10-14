BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

General Motors reports $1.6bn hit on electric vehicle investments

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2025 05:27pm

NEW YORK: General Motors announced Tuesday that it will book a $1.6-billion hit in electric vehicle investments following US policy changes slowing adoption of the climate-friendly vehicles in its home market.

The cost impact, which will be included in the automaker’s third-quarter results, follows moves by President Donald Trump’s administration to eliminate a consumer tax credit for EV purchases and water down emission rules that aimed to speed EV adoption in the United States, the company said in a securities filing.

Following recent government actions, “we expect the adoption rate of EVs to slow,” said the filing, which added the company will “reassess our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint.”

The announcement relates to a rush in investments greenlighted by GM CEO Mary Barra beginning around the November 2020 election and presidency of Joe Biden, who ran on a platform of aggressive policies to counter climate change.

General Motors to recall over 23,500 US vehicles over fuel leak issue, NHTSA says

In January 2021, shortly after Biden was inaugurated, GM announced a target of having its cars and trucks emissions-free by 2035.

“General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world,” Barra said at the time.

Biden’s presidency successfully enacted significant tax and industrial policies to boost EVs. Trump is undoing most of it.

The Republican billionaire lambasted Biden’s climate policies during the 2024 presidential campaign, winning key swing state Michigan, a US automaking center where job security worries have been a serious concern in recent years.

Since the election, GM has emphasized the flexibility of auto plants that were constructed for both EVs and conventional gasoline-powered autos, while announcing plans to lift output of internal combustion engine autos in line with consumer demand.

Shares of GM fell 1.8 percent in pre-market trading.

Electric vehicle General Motors EV

Comments

200 characters

General Motors reports $1.6bn hit on electric vehicle investments

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

Pakistan’s PPL enters into strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Records tumble as gold gains Rs6,900/per tola in Pakistan to hit fresh record high

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

Pre-1967 Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital to ‘remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy’

Read more stories