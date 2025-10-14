Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time, Red Cross says

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that it will take time to hand over the remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas war, calling it a “massive challenge” given the difficulties of finding bodies amid Gaza’s rubble.

“That’s an even bigger challenge than having the people alive being released. That’s a massive challenge,” said the ICRC’s spokesperson Christian Cardon, adding it could take days or weeks and that there was a possibility they were never found.