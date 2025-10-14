BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time, Red Cross says

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 03:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that it will take time to hand over the remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas war, calling it a “massive challenge” given the difficulties of finding bodies amid Gaza’s rubble.

“That’s an even bigger challenge than having the people alive being released. That’s a massive challenge,” said the ICRC’s spokesperson Christian Cardon, adding it could take days or weeks and that there was a possibility they were never found.

