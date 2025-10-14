BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Oct, 2025 03:07pm

Mari Energies Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production companies (E&P), has disclosed that it is actively engaging with global mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP to attract foreign investment and unlock Pakistan’s untapped mineral potential.

According to details shared during the company’s analyst briefing, which was attended by brokerage house AKD Securities, Mari Energies is conducting geological surveys in collaboration with foreign operators as part of its diversification strategy into the mining sector.

“Management disclosed engagements with global mining firms such as Rio Tinto and BHP to monetise Pakistan’s mineral potential. The upcoming financial close of Reko Dig is seen as a key catalyst to unlock greater mining sector investment in the country,” read the report.

Rio Tinto and BHP are two of the world’s largest mining companies, with headquarters in the UK and Australia, respectively. Both companies are among the top producers of commodities like iron ore and copper.

Meanwhile, MARI, primarily known for its oil and gas operations, has been steadily expanding its footprint into minerals. The company, through its subsidiary, Mari Minerals, operate three licenses in Chagai, alongside various joint venture stakes.

“The company also acquired a 5% interest in Koh-e-Sultan Mining Co., and is conducting surveys in partnership with foreign operators,” read the report.

Apart from mining, the company, through its subsidiaries Mari Technologies and SKY47, has also made strides in the technology sector with a focus on cloud computing, data infrastructure, and digital services.

Last month, MARI informed that a 5MW facility in Islamabad is set for completion early next year, and construction is already underway in Karachi.

On the financial front, MARI posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs65.4 billion in FY25, down from PKR 77.3 billion in FY24.

The decline in profit was attributed to lower revenue and higher expenses incurred during the period.

