BML 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
BOP 34.63 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (8.97%)
CNERGY 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.24%)
CPHL 95.06 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (7.16%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.01%)
DGKC 249.75 Increased By ▲ 11.50 (4.83%)
FCCL 58.06 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.81%)
FFL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.79%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.04%)
HUBC 217.52 Increased By ▲ 11.87 (5.77%)
KEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.8%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.19%)
LOTCHEM 27.37 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.7%)
MLCF 105.57 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.08%)
NBP 207.01 Increased By ▲ 8.96 (4.52%)
PAEL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (9.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.7%)
PIBTL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.29%)
POWER 18.23 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (9.82%)
PPL 188.39 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (4.55%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.13%)
PRL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.96%)
PTC 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.12%)
SNGP 127.59 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.28%)
SSGC 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.28%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.09%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.49%)
TREET 29.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 76.67 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
BR100 17,353 Increased By 730.1 (4.39%)
BR30 55,342 Increased By 2933.4 (5.6%)
KSE100 165,476 Increased By 7032.6 (4.44%)
KSE30 51,035 Increased By 2294.5 (4.71%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack
BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 04:12pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned on Tuesday the killing of a Levies constable deployed for the security of a polio team in Swat.

According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar, the incident occurred during an ongoing anti-polio campaign when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the security personnel guarding the vaccination team.

Levies official, Abdul Kabir, was critically injured in the attack and embraced martyrdom at the scene, as per APP.

In a press release, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Abdul Kabir, and said that the terrorist attack on those engaged in the vital public service of eradicating polio is intolerable.

“Despite such resistance from terrorists, the anti-polio campaign continues with full momentum and will persist until polio is completely eliminated,” the PM added.

Weeklong polio vaccination drive begins

Meanwhile, the PM’s Focal Person (PMFP) on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our frontline and security personnel are the lifeline of the polio programme, serving with courage and dedication to protect Pakistan’s children.

We stand in solidarity with all frontline workers, honour their sacrifice, and remain committed to continuing this mission with even greater resolve.“

Moreover, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) also expressed its shock at the incident.

“This is an immense loss for the polio programme. Frontline and security personnel serve with extraordinary courage and dedication to ensure every child is protected from this crippling disease.

The PEI stands in solidarity with all frontline workers who risk their lives to serve their communities with unwavering commitment,“ the statement said.

The attack occurred as the PEI, led by the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and partners, launched a week-long polio vaccination campaign on Tuesday to vaccinate over 45 million children in 159 districts across the country as part of ongoing efforts to protect all children from paralytic polio.

In addition to the polio vaccine, children will also receive Vitamin A drops to help strengthen their immunity.

The campaign will run from October 13 to 19 across Pakistan and from October 20 to 23 in seven districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is the fourth national polio campaign of this year. Under the campaign, a total of 23.3 million children under five will be vaccinated in Punjab, 10.6 million in Sindh, 7.2 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.6 million in Balochistan, 700,000 children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 200,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 400,000 in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif attack on polio team polio eradication campaign polio vaccination drive

Comments

200 characters

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Peshawar High Court orders KP Governor to swear in newly-elected CM by Wednesday

Pakistan’s PPL enters into strategic partnership with Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company

Mari Energies engages global mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP to attract investment in Pakistan

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Records tumble as gold gains Rs6,900/per tola in Pakistan to hit fresh record high

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

Pre-1967 Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital to ‘remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy’

Read more stories