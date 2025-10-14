Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned on Tuesday the killing of a Levies constable deployed for the security of a polio team in Swat.

According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar, the incident occurred during an ongoing anti-polio campaign when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the security personnel guarding the vaccination team.

Levies official, Abdul Kabir, was critically injured in the attack and embraced martyrdom at the scene, as per APP.

In a press release, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the PM expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Abdul Kabir, and said that the terrorist attack on those engaged in the vital public service of eradicating polio is intolerable.

“Despite such resistance from terrorists, the anti-polio campaign continues with full momentum and will persist until polio is completely eliminated,” the PM added.

Weeklong polio vaccination drive begins

Meanwhile, the PM’s Focal Person (PMFP) on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our frontline and security personnel are the lifeline of the polio programme, serving with courage and dedication to protect Pakistan’s children.

We stand in solidarity with all frontline workers, honour their sacrifice, and remain committed to continuing this mission with even greater resolve.“

Moreover, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) also expressed its shock at the incident.

“This is an immense loss for the polio programme. Frontline and security personnel serve with extraordinary courage and dedication to ensure every child is protected from this crippling disease.

The PEI stands in solidarity with all frontline workers who risk their lives to serve their communities with unwavering commitment,“ the statement said.

The attack occurred as the PEI, led by the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and partners, launched a week-long polio vaccination campaign on Tuesday to vaccinate over 45 million children in 159 districts across the country as part of ongoing efforts to protect all children from paralytic polio.

In addition to the polio vaccine, children will also receive Vitamin A drops to help strengthen their immunity.

The campaign will run from October 13 to 19 across Pakistan and from October 20 to 23 in seven districts of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is the fourth national polio campaign of this year. Under the campaign, a total of 23.3 million children under five will be vaccinated in Punjab, 10.6 million in Sindh, 7.2 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.6 million in Balochistan, 700,000 children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 200,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 400,000 in Islamabad.