BML 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.43%)
BOP 33.88 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.61%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.35 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (2.56%)
FCCL 56.12 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.28%)
FFL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.3%)
GCIL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.74%)
HUBC 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (3.96%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.50 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.02%)
NBP 206.60 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (4.32%)
PAEL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (4.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
POWER 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.98%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.56%)
PRL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.35%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.35 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (3.43%)
SSGC 40.43 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.74%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,071 Increased By 448.4 (2.7%)
BR30 54,307 Increased By 1898 (3.62%)
KSE100 163,278 Increased By 4834.6 (3.05%)
KSE30 50,266 Increased By 1526 (3.13%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia to make next billion-dollar AUKUS payment ‘shortly’, says minister

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia will make a second billion-dollar payment to boost U.S. nuclear submarine shipyards soon, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said in Washington on Tuesday, ahead of an official visit by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week.

The AUKUS agreement to transfer nuclear-powered submarines to Australia is being reviewed by the Pentagon, although Australia has expressed confidence the deal, which also includes Britain, will proceed.

In its first phase, Australia has pledged 3 billion U.S. dollars to boost U.S. submarine production rates, to later allow the sale of three Virginia submarines to Canberra, with a 2025 deadline for the first $2 billion.

“We’ve made a billion dollars. The plan is to provide another billion dollars shortly,” Conroy told reporters in Washington, where he said he is meeting with Trump administration and defence industry officials.

Albanese will travel to Washington next week for an official visit and his first formal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, with the AUKUS defence partnership expected to be a focus of talks.

Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday that Australia was contributing to a Pentagon review of AUKUS and had “a sense of when this will conclude”, without disclosing the timing.

Australia is shifting to a model of defence co-development and co-production with the United States, including for the manufacture of guided weapons, and Albanese would highlight this to Trump, Conroy said.

Australia expects to manufacture up to 4,000 Lockheed Martin guided missiles annually from a new factory to begin production by the end of the year, including supplying U.S. defence needs, he said in a television interview with Sky News Australia.

Australia is also working with the United States and Lockheed Martin to develop a longer range Precision Strike Missile reaching “in excess of a thousand kilometres”, he added.

“This is one example of us shifting to a co-design, co-development, co-production, co-sustainment model where we work in partnership with the United States and deepen the industrial base of both countries,” he said.

AUKUS Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy

Comments

200 characters

Australia to make next billion-dollar AUKUS payment ‘shortly’, says minister

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Oil edges up as US, China tamp down trade tension

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Pakistan’s Beco Steel to diversify into steel rebar production, plans 5MW solar plant

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

Read more stories